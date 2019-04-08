Cellcom picks Mavenir for virtualized mobile core in Midwest

Cellcom has selected Mavenir to deploy its virtualized IMS mobile core and voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) software solutions for its network in Michigan and Wisconsin.



For Cellcom, an IMS core for all network access types and a common provisioning and management system help decrease operational costs and allow convergence of the network to deliver voice and rich multimedia services across any network access (LTE, Wi-Fi, and eventually 5G).



Lee Thibaudeau, Cellcom’s CTO and Vice President of Engineering, said, “We look to Mavenir to help us transition our network to enable rapid service deployment for our customers. Mavenir’s deep expertise and extensive knowledge of implementing and deploying IMS and supporting services, will help us launch new product offerings on time and on budget. We look forward to partnering with Mavenir to deploy these new services for the benefit of our customers.”