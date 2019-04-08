BT expands services with NATO

Following the signing of a new, three-year agreement with NATO’s Communications and Information Agency (NCI) for support services valued at €5.9 million, BT is expanding the range of services it provides to NATO to support the military alliance’s global operations.



BT connects more than 70 NATO locations internationally, including sites spread across the Alliance’s 29 member countries and beyond. Adding BT’s network support services to the agency enables NATO to roll out new solutions within the dynamic environment it operates in.Bas Burger, CEO of Global Services, BT, said: “Digital transformation is a strategic driver for multinational organisations. Like many of our global customers, NATO faces a dynamic operational landscape and looks to harness the latest digital tools and technologies to enhance its performance.With our global secure network and expertise as a trusted supplier to governments, international agencies and multinationals, BT is well placed to support NATO in an increasingly digital world.”