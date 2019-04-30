Bloomberg: Vodafone found hidden backdoors in Huawei equipment

Vodafone discovered multiple backdoors in home routers, broadband gateways, and optical service nodes supplied by Huawei and deployed in Vodafone's fixed-access network in Italy, according to Bloomberg. The issues date back to 2009-2011 and have been resolved, according to the report.



Both Huawei and Vodafone said it is not unusual to discover vulnerabilities in networking gear and to issue fixes over time.



Vodafone has taken a public role in defending its choice of Huawei equipment for next-gen deployments.



https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-04-30/vodafone-found-hidden-backdoors-in-huawei-equipment?srnd=premium