Bitglass raises $70M for Cloud Access Security Broker

Bitglass, a start-up based in Campbell, California, announced $70 million in Series D funding for its Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB).



The funding round was backed by new investor Quadrille Capital and existing investors Future Fund, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Norwest and Singtel Innov8.



Bitglass, which was founded in 2013, said it continues rapid global expansion in its roster of customers and partners.



“Cloud adoption is disruptive of incumbents securing networks, servers and other infrastructure,” said Nat Kausik, CEO of Bitglass. “Our Next-Gen CASB uniquely secures against data leakage and threats without installing more hardware and software.”