Big Switch Networks announces OEM agreement with Dell EMC

Big Switch Networks announced an OEM agreement under which Dell EMC will brand, market and sell Big Switch’s products under the Dell EMC brand.



Additionally, Big Switch and Dell EMC will work together to design Dell Ready Stack solutions.



Big Switch and Dell EMC have been collaborating for the past five years on open, cloud-style networking.



Big Cloud Fabric - a VPC-based logical networking fabric,

Big Monitoring Fabric - a network visibility fabric

Multi-Cloud Director - provides federated management of multi-site BCF and BMF deployments, across public, private or multi-cloud environments.





Big Switch’s Cloud-First Networking portfolio includes:“Dell EMC and Big Switch continue to lead the open networking evolution with open, differentiated, best-in-class solutions that allow our customers to build powerful on-prem clouds,” said Douglas Murray, President and CEO, Big Switch Networks. “The OEM relationship is an acknowledgement of the tremendous demand Dell EMC and Big Switch are seeing with open networking data center switching, visibility and security solutions for on-prem cloud and multi-cloud environments.”“For Dell EMC, this OEM agreement with Big Switch was the natural next step. Together we have experienced tremendous momentum during the past five years, delivering open networking to end users globally,” said Tom Burns, SVP & GM, Networking & Solutions, Dell EMC.