Bharti Airtel expands VoLTE with Ericsson

Bharti Airtel is working with Ericsson to expand its VoLTE services in India.



The agreement will result in deployment of the Ericsson Cloud VoLTE solution, an industrialized solution to deliver VoLTE services onto a customer data center. Financial terms were not disclosed.







Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, says: "We remain committed to building a state-of-the-art future-ready network as part of our network transformation program - Project Leap - and deliver best-in-class digital experience to our smartphone customers. This partnership with Ericsson will allow us to rapidly increase VoLTE capacity to serve our growing traffic, and make our network prepared to easily introduce new communication services today and in 5G."As per the June 2018 Ericsson Mobility Report, India is expected to have more than 780 million VoLTE subscriptions by 2023. VoLTE technology will also be the foundation for enabling 5G voice calls on different types of 5G devices.