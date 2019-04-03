AWS to Open New Region in Indonesia

Amazon Web Services (AWS) will open an infrastructure region in Indonesia by the end of 2021 / early 2022, its ninth in Asia Pacific including Beijing, Mumbai, Ningxia, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and an upcoming region in Hong Kong SAR.



The new AWS Asia Pacific (Jakarta) Region will consist of three Availability Zones at launch.



“The cloud has the power to transform businesses, educational institutions, and entire government agencies across Indonesia, and with another AWS infrastructure region coming to Asia Pacific, we look forward to helping accelerate this transformation,” said Peter DeSantis, Vice President of Global Infrastructure and Customer Support, Amazon Web Services. “Opening an AWS Region in Indonesia will support the country’s fast-growing startup ecosystem, large Indonesian enterprises, and government agencies by helping drive more technology jobs and businesses, boosting the local economy, and enabling organizations across all verticals to lower costs, increase agility, and improve flexibility. We’re excited about AWS being a meaningful part of this journey.”Currently, AWS provides 61 Availability Zones across 20 infrastructure regions worldwide, with another 12 Availability Zones across four AWS Regions in Bahrain, Hong Kong SAR, Italy, and South Africa expected to come online by the first half of 2020.