AWS continues to grow at 41% clip, profitability increases

Amazon Web Services (AWS) generated revenue of $7.696 billion in Q1 2019, up 41% over the same period last year. Operating income for the business was $2.223 billion, up 59% year over year.



On a trailing 12 months (TTM) basis, AWS represents about 11% of Amazon's net sales on a global basis,



Amazon announced renewable energy projects in Ireland, Sweden, and the U.S. totaling over 670,000 megawatt hours of renewable energy annually, as part of its long-term commitment to achieve 100% renewable energy powering the AWS global infrastructure.

AWS announced several new customer commitments and major migrations during the quarter: Gogo and Lyft are going all-in on AWS; Second Spectrum and the L.A. Clippers named AWS their official cloud and machine learning provider; Standard Bank Group and Vertafore selected AWS as their preferred cloud provider; the Guinness Six Nations Championship named AWS as their official technology provider; Volkswagen is joining forces with AWS to transform automotive manufacturing, powering the Volkswagen Industrial Cloud, and integrating more than 30,000 facilities and 1,500 suppliers and partners in Volkswagen’s global supply chain over time; and Ford and Autonomic, creators of the Transportation Mobility Cloud (TMC), selected AWS to power TMC and become the standard connected car solution for Ford vehicles, giving automotive manufacturers and software developers the cloud infrastructure needed to build innovative connected vehicle services at scale.

AWS continued to expand its infrastructure to best serve customers, launching the AWS Asia Pacific (Hong Kong) Region, and announcing plans for the AWS Asia Pacific (Jakarta) Region. AWS now provides 64 Availability Zones across 21 infrastructure regions globally, with announced plans for another 12 Availability Zones and four regions in Bahrain, Indonesia, Italy, and South Africa.

AWS announced the general availability of Amazon S3 Glacier Deep Archive, a new storage class that provides secure, durable object storage for long-term retention of data that is rarely accessed, and priced at $0.00099 per GB-month (less than one-tenth of one cent, or $1 per TB-month).

AWS announced the general availability of Concurrency Scaling for Amazon Redshift, a new Amazon Redshift feature that automatically adds and removes capacity to handle unpredictable demand from thousands of concurrent users. With more than 200 new features and enhancements in the last two years, Amazon Redshift is delivering an average of 10x faster query times. Pfizer, McDonald’s, Hilton Hotels Worldwide, Yelp, Intuit, Redfin, FOX Corporation, NTT DOCOMO, Equinox Fitness, and Edmunds are among the more than 10,000 customers collectively processing more than two exabytes with Amazon Redshift every day.

AWS announced the general availability of Amazon EFS Infrequent Access (IA), a new storage class for Amazon EFS that is designed for files accessed less frequently, enabling customers to reduce storage costs by up to 85% compared to the Amazon EFS Standard storage class. With EFS IA, Amazon EFS customers simply enable Lifecycle Management, and any file not accessed after 30 days gets automatically moved to the EFS IA storage class.

AWS announced Open Distro for Elasticsearch, a 100% open source distribution of the Elasticsearch analytics engine that includes features like security, alerting, cluster diagnostics, and SQL support. With all of the features of Open Distro for Elasticsearch licensed under Apache 2.0, developers can use it without any commercial use restrictions, providing customers a fully-featured, completely open source distribution that makes it easy for everyone to use, collaborate, and contribute.

AWS announced the general availability of Amazon WorkLink, a fully-managed service that enables companies to provide their workforce with secure one-click access to internal websites and web applications from their mobile devices without connecting to VPNs or using custom browsers. Amazon WorkLink removes the need to build and maintain complicated infrastructure and software deployments to secure mobile access to internal content while also reducing the risk of information loss or theft because content is never stored or cached on devices.

Some additional AWS highlights for the quarter: