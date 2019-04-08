AWS backs renewables in California, Ireland, Sweden

Amazon Web Services has signed three more renewable energy contracts for powering its global infrastructure: one in Ireland, one in Sweden, and one in the United States. Together, the three projects will deliver wind-generated energy that will total over 229 megawatts (MW) of power, with expected generation of over 670,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable energy annually.



In 2018, AWS exceeded 50 percent renewable energy for its global infrastructure. The long-term commitment is to reach 100%.



“Each of these projects brings us closer to our long-term commitment to use 100 percent renewable energy to power our global AWS infrastructure,” said Peter DeSantis, Vice President of Global Infrastructure and Customer Support, Amazon Web Services. “These projects are well-positioned to serve AWS data centers in Ireland, Sweden, and the US. We expect more projects in 2019 as we continue toward our goal of powering all AWS global infrastructure with renewable energy.”





In Ireland, AWS is backing a 91.2 MW wind farm in Donegal, which is expected to deliver clean energy no later than the end of 2021.

In Sweden, AWS will purchase 91 MW of power from a new wind farm in Bäckhammar, which is expected to deliver renewable energy by the end of 2020.

In California, AWS is backing a windfarm in the Tehachapi Mountains, which is expected to bring up to 47 MW of new renewable energy capacity by the end of 2020.

https://aws.amazon.com/about-aws/sustainability/