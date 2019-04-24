AT&T cites decline in DirecTV domestic video

AT&T reported Q1 2019 of $44.8 billion versus $38.0 billion in the year-ago quarter, up 17.8%, primarily due to the Time Warner acquisition.



AT&T cited declines in legacy wireline services, Vrio, wireless equipment and domestic video. Growth areas included WarnerMedia, domestic wireless services and Xandr. Operating income was $7.2 billion versus $6.2 billion in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to the Time Warner acquisition, with operating income margin of 16.1% versus 16.3%.



First-quarter net income attributable to AT&T was $4.1 billion, or $0.56 per diluted share, versus $4.7 billion, or $0.75 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusting for $0.30, which includes merger-amortization costs, merger- and integration-related expenses, a non-cash actuarial loss on benefit plans and other items, earnings per diluted share was $0.86 compared to an adjusted $0.85 in the year-ago quarter.



Cash from operating activities was $11.1 billion, and capital expenditures were $5.2 billion. Capital investment – which consists of capital expenditures plus cash payments for vendor financing – totaled $6.0 billion, which includes about $800 million of cash payments for vendor financing. Free cash flow — cash from operating activities minus capital expenditures — was $5.9 billion for the quarter.



Highlights:



Mobility





Service revenues up 2.9%; operating income and EBITDA growth with postpaid phone and prepaid net adds

179,000 postpaid smartphone net adds in the U.S.

80,000 postpaid phone net adds

96,000 prepaid net adds of which 85,000 are phones

13% operating income growth with solid ARPU gains

6.9% EBITDA growth as company targets stability

Focus on long-term value customer base

22.4 million premium TV subscribers – 544,000 net loss

1.5 million DIRECTV NOW subscribers – 83,000 net loss

Nearly 300,000 AT&T Fiber gains; 45,000 broadband net adds with broadband revenue growth of more than 8%

12.4 million customer locations passed with fiber

Solid revenue growth with strong operating income growth with gains in all business units

Turner subscription revenue growth

HBO digital subscriber growth continued as last season of Game of Thrones begins

Strong Warner Bros. revenue and operating income growth

93,000 Mexico wireless net adds

Advertising revenues grew by 26.4% largely due to the AppNexus acquisition

Entertainment Group:WarnerMediaLatin AmericaXandr