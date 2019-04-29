AT&T activates NB-IoT nationwide

AT&T activated its nationwide NB-IoT network.



The launch required the upgrade of AT&T 4G LTE cell sites across the country.



A&T also operates an LTE-M network in the U.S. and Mexico. NB-IoT is optimized for stationary use cases with basic data requirements like simple sensors, on-off buttons, smart agriculture, smoke detectors, door locks and industrial monitors. LTE-M, with its greater bandwidth, can support firmware and software updates, mobility and voice-over services. LTE-M use cases include pet trackers, asset management, medical wearables, utility meters, etc.



AT&T said it is working with suppliers to certify $5 modules that connect devices to NB-IoT. Multi-mode modules are also expected. AT&T is offering pricing plans starting at $5/year/device.