AT&T activates 5G in 7 more cities

AT&T activated mobile 5G service in parts of 7 more cities, including Austin, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orlando, San Diego, San Francisco, and S

an Jose. This brings the total number of cities where AT&T 5G is active to 19.



There are now 19 cities across the nation where AT&T is the only carrier to offer mobile 5G service to businesses and consumers, well ahead of our competition.



“Last December we officially introduced the nation’s first commercial mobile 5G service,” said Andre Fuetsch, president AT&T Labs and chief technology officer. “We spent the early part of this year accelerating and advancing our 5G network with early adopters by our side. And now it’s time to offer this experience to more businesses and consumers in another 7 cities.”



AT&T also said it is on track to deliver mobile 5G over mmWave spectrum by early 2020, in addition to its coverage over “sub-6” spectrum.