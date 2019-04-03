Aqua raises $62M for cloud-native security

Aqua Security, a start-up based in Tel Aviv, Israel, announced $62 million in Series C funding for its cloud-native security solutions.



Aqua’s Cloud Native Security Platform provides visibility and security automation across the entire application lifecycle, using a zero-touch approach to detect and prevent threats while simplifying regulatory compliance. Aqua has extended its platform to support serverless environments, and all major cloud and orchestration environments. Its solutions are available on demand with consumption-based pricing on the recently launched AWS Marketplace for Containers and Google Kubernetes Apps Marketplace, as well as on Azure Marketplace.





Aqua said it now has more than 100 blue-chip companies across the energy, aerospace, internet, media, travel, retail, pharmaceutical and hospitality sectors among its customers. The company also claims that its platform secures five of the world’s ten largest container production deployments.“We are thrilled to have Insight Partners as investors to propel Aqua’s next phase of growth,” noted Dror Davidoff, CEO and co-founder of Aqua. “The adoption of cloud native technologies provides an opportunity for security to be redefined, addressing the chronic cybersecurity skills shortage through automation, and creating applications that are secure by design. With this significant investment and our focus on the needs of enterprise customers and product innovation, we can take the next step to realize our vision.”