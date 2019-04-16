Tuesday, April 16, 2019

Apple and Qualcomm reach global settlement

Apple and Qualcomm agreed to settle all pending litigation worldwide and announced a multiyear chipset supply deal.

Under the agreement, Apple will pay royalties to Qualcomm for six years, including a two-year option to extend. Apple will also make a one-time payment to Qualcomm. Financial terms were not specified.

Shares of Qualcomm surged 23% on news of the settlement.

