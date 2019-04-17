ADTRAN posts Q1 sales of $144M

ADTRAN reported Q1 2019 revenues of $143.8 million compared to $120.8 million for the same period last year. Net income was $0.8 million compared to a net loss of $10.8 million for the first quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income was $4.9 million compared to a net loss of $15.8 million for the first quarter of 2018.



ADTRAN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, “We are pleased with our progress in the first quarter of 2019. Our revenue was diverse and well balanced with material contributions across the LATAM, EMEA, North America, and Pacific Rim regions. Furthermore, our broad portfolio of next-generation solutions continues to gain market traction with a growing number of customers in an expanding range of market segments. This progress underscores the company’s global strategy of diversification across geographies and markets.”



http://www.adtran.com