ADARA introduced a new Cloud Version of its SD WAN platform, claiming 10X to 1,000X improved performance over common SDN, SD WAN and legacy networking. ADARA also says it is a minimum of 50% less expensive than published Cisco (Viptela) pricing.





ADARA's cloud-ready platform includes ADARA's Intent Based SD WAN Routers, ADARA's SD WAN Proxies, and ADARA's Direct Connection(s) Multi Cloud Management Platform. ADARA's AI algorithms measure network performance in real time and then dynamically adjust the configuration.ADARA SD WAN is available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace.