Aamir Hussain appointed CEO of Collinear - Free Space Optics

Aamir Hussain has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Collinear, a start-up developing intelligent wireless systems based on Free Space Optics (FSO).



Hussain most recently was Chief Technology Officer at CenturyLink. Before CenturyLink, Hussain held senior leadership roles with Liberty Global, Covad, TELUS, Qwest, Bellsouth and Motorola.Collinear's technology is being developed in collaboration with Lockheed Martin Space. The systems are currently in trials with a number of prospective customers around the world. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.