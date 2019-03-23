Zoom files for IPO - annual sales now top $330 million

Zoom Video Communications filed an S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The company is seeking to list its shares on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ZM.”



In its S-1, Zoom disclosed annual revenue of $330 million for its fiscal year ended 31-Janauary-2019, up from $151 million the year before, and up from $61 million two years ago. The company was founded in 2011 and is headed by founder, President, and CEO Eric S. Yuan.





