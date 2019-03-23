Zayo to deliver long-haul wavelengths for Cloud Provider

Zayo has been selected leading cloud infrastructure provider to provide long-haul wavelengths connecting a new data center located on the West Coast.



Zayo's solution includes multiple 100G wavelengths, with fully diverse connectivity, meeting the provider’s requirements for highly reliable capacity to support current and future growth.



“Our fiber networks connect directly to the majority of third-party and enterprise-owned data centers, positioning us as the partner of choice for cloud infrastructure providers,” said Jack Waters, president of Zayo Networks and COO. “We look forward to building this important relationship and supporting this customer’s growth and success.”



http://www.zayo.com