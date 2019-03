Zayo is postponing its Analyst Day scheduled for March 14, 2019, in Boulder, Colorado.



The company said its Board of Directors is "currently evaluating strategic alternatives that may enhance shareholder value."





“Zayo’s purpose is to provide mission-critical bandwidth to the world’s most impactful companies. We accomplish this by executing a focused strategy centered on communications infrastructure. With our deep and expansive fiber networks in North America and Europe, we play a unique and compelling role at the core of our customers’ networks,” said Dan Caruso, Zayo Chairman and CEO. “Whether public or private, this will remain Zayo’s focus and we will continue to expand the depth and breadth of our fiber infrastructure.”