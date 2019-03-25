VPIphotonics, LIGENTEC, and VLC Photonics collaborate on PICs

VPIphotonics, LIGENTEC, and VLC Photonics announced a design process collaboration for SiN Photonic Integrated Circuits.



VPIphotonics provides simulation software addressing demands in integrated photonics and fiber optics, optical transmission links and networks.









LIGENTEC is a foundry service manufacturing Photonic Integrated Circuits for customers in high-tech areas such as integrated quantum optics, LiDAR, sensors and microwave photonics.VLC Photonics is a fabless and independent photonic design house, which provides photonic integration solutions and services. It has a wide experience in multiple material platforms (silicon photonics, indium phosphide, silicon nitride, PLC) and on the design and test of optical components and systems.With this collaboration, designers that use LIGENTEC All-Nitride (AN) technology will now benefit from a workflow that starts from a graphical photonic integrated circuit design and system simulation environment, which seamlessly couples to layout design tools for scripted layout design and DRC capabilities. The new workflow is based on LIGENTEC and VLC Photonics verified reference designs with the simulation software by VPIphotonics using verified measurements of fabricated chips. This workflow is enabled by the new VPItoolkit PDK LIGENTEC – a pluggable toolkit extension to VPIcomponentMaker Photonic Circuits by adding the support of the 800 nm Silicon Nitride process “AN800” offered by LIGENTEC for dedicated shuttle runs and Multi-Project Wafer (MPW) runs.https://www.vpiphotonics.com