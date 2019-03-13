Vertical Systems: 2018 Global Provider Ethernet LEADERBOARD

AT&T ranks first on Vertical Systems Group's 2018 Global Provider Ethernet LEADERBOARD, followed by Colt, CenturyLink, BT Global and Orange, Verizon, and NTT.



The Global Provider LEADERBOARD ranks companies that hold a 4% or higher share of billable retail ports at sites outside of their respective home countries.



Share margins continue to narrow among the leading global service providers in this very competitive market segment. Latest share results show a major shakeup in the rankings for the top five companies as compared to year-end 2017, with each in a new position on the 2018 Global Provider LEADERBOARD.



"Multinational customers are massively upgrading bandwidth and expanding connectivity to cloud services and data centers. Ethernet providers with extensive global fiber footprints that deeply serve strategic business hubs are capturing a large portion of this new business," said Rick Malone, principal of Vertical Systems Group.



Year-End 2018 Global Provider Segment Highlights:





AT&T holds first position, which it initially attained by surpassing Orange Business at mid-2018. AT&T ranked second at the end of 2017.

Colt ranks second, up from third position in 2017.

CenturyLink is in third position. The company ranked fourth at year-end 2017 when it initially entered the top tier following its merger with Level 3.

BT Global Services is fourth, as compared to fifth in 2017.

Orange Business holds fifth position. The company previously held first position on every year-end Global Provider LEADERBOARD between 2009 and 2017.

GTT is a new entrant to the Challenge Tier, advancing from the Market Player tier for the first time.

