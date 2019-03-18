USB4 promises 40G over new cables

A new USB4 specification under final review promises to be a significant update to the existing USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 architectures.



USB4 is based on the Thunderbolt protocol specification recently contributed by Intel.



Key characteristics USB4:





Two-lane operation using existing USB Type-C cables and up to 40 Gbps operation over 40 Gbps certified cables

Multiple data and display protocols to efficiently share the total available bandwidth over the bus

Backward compatibility with USB 3.2, USB 2.0 and Thunderbolt 3





Over 50 companies are actively participating in the final stages of review of the draft specification. Publication of the final spec is expected around the middle of 2019.“The primary goal of USB is to deliver the best user experience combining data, display and power delivery over a user-friendly and robust cable and connector solution,” said Brad Saunders, USB Promoter Group Chairman. “The USB4 solution specifically tailors bus operation to further enhance this experience by optimizing the blend of data and display over a single connection and enabling the further doubling of performance.”