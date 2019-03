U.S. Cellular awarded a multi-year contract to Ericsson for 5G network deployment. Under the contract, Ericsson will provide U.S. Cellular with 3GPP standards-based 5G New Radio (NR) hardware and software.





Niklas Heuveldop, President and Head of Ericsson North America, says: “We look forward to enhancing our strong relationship with U.S. Cellular and supporting the 5G network rollout to their customers. We work constantly to ensure our customers have access to the latest 5G solutions, and U.S. Cellular customers will certainly reap the benefits of innovative applications that 5G networks will enable.”