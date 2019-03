TUV Rheinland issued the first-ever CE RED certificate for a Huawei 5G mobile phone.









The CE mark is mandatory for entering the European market. The Huawei Mate X passed CE certification covering requirements in terms of radio frequency (RF), electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), safety (Safety & SAR), RoHs, and environmental protection. As a leading test service provider and pioneer in wireless communications technology, TUV Rheinland has been focusing on 5G development and its commercialization process.