Tencent Cloud builds a global ecosystem for gaming

Tencent is showcasing its global cloud ecosystem at this week's Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco.



Tencent Cloud's global cloud infrastructure currently operates 53 availability zones in 25 countries and regions worldwide, offering high concurrency, rapid elastic expansion, anti-DDoS protection, and solutions tailored to various game genres.







Tencent highlighted its Game Multimedia Engine (GME), which provides multiplayer voice chat, voice messaging, voice-to-text conversion and features such as 3D positional voice for gaming and other applications, and Global Application Acceleration Platform (GAAP), which reduces latency and achieves industry-leading performance for real-time interactive games and applications, especially those that serve many concurrent users across long geographical distance.Both GME and GAAP have successfully served numerous popular games to date. One of the most well-known titles that has adopted GAAP is Tencent's Arena of Valor, the second-highest-grossing free-to-play title in 2018 after Fortnite. PUBG MOBILE, winner of the 2018 Joystick Awards' Mobile Game of the Year and King of Avalon, which has over 60 million registered users globally are another two titles that have adopted GAAP to improve user experience.Tencent's solutions ensure quality and consistent gameplay for gamers worldwide, including in China, where Honor of Kings and PUBG MOBILE enjoy immense popularity. The Chinese online game market boasts over 500 million active players and is expected to grow to US$42 billion, or 27% of the global market, within the foreseeable future. Tencent Cloud's ecosystem provides unique access to this market, offering seamless integration with platforms and services from other arms of Tencent's business.Two of these, Tencent Games and social media platform WeChat, will also showcase their offerings for the gaming sector at GDC.