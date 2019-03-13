Telia Carrier and Telxius announce transatlantic capacity deal

Telia Carrier and Telxius announced a major network capacity agreement combining Telia Carrier’s extensive terrestrial European and North American footprint and Telxius’ newest transatlantic cable assets,



The deal paves the wave for multi-terabit transatlantic capacity services.



Telia Carrier owns and operates the world’s #1 backbone (according to Dyn Research) and provides critical network infrastructure, services and cloud connectivity to operators, content providers and enterprises. Telxius owns and operates the two highest-capacity submarine cables in the world, MAREA (200 Tbps) and BRUSA (138 Tbps) within its 87,000 km international network of fiber optic subsea cables. MAREA is the transatlantic cable jointly owned with Microsoft and Facebook. BRUSA effectively provides the lowest latency route between the US and Brazil.



“This is one of the largest European capacity projects in recent years and by combining our extensive European network across 100 PoPs in Europe with Telxius’ Spanish footprint and the Marea cable system, this is a perfect, end-to-end fit.’ said Ivo Pascucci, VP of Sales, Telia Carrier. ‘Apart from the obvious benefits of additional capacity and lower latency within Europe and towards the US, we are delighted to work with such a strong partner in this and other projects.”



“MAREA is the highest capacity cable system in the world offering a key diverse route across the Atlantic. Telxius and Telia Carrier both work with the world’s largest operators, content providers and enterprises, who will now also benefit from this deployment ,” said Enrique Valdés, VP of Sales, Telxius. “This partnership was perfect for us and we’re confident that our combined strengths will contribute to realising the full potential of the Marea sea cable system.”