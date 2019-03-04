TE Connectivity demos 400G connector and cable assemblies

TE Connectivity (TE) is showcasing its lineup of high-performance connectors, sockets, cable assemblies and power solutions.



TE products are showcased in the 100G and 400G active demonstrations in the Ethernet Alliance booth with SFP56, QSFP56, OSFP, QSFP-DD connectors and QSFP-DD-to-OSFP cable assemblies based on signaling at 25G and 50G individual pair signaling rates, along with an operating 800G capable OSFP cable based on 100G individual pair signaling.



In the OIF booth, TE will participate in active 100G individual pair signaling demonstrations with an OSFP to QSFP-DD cable assembly, an OSFP connector and cage, and a QSFP-DD connector and cage.



The COBO booth will include TE's demonstration of its 100Gbps capable Sliver COBO connector in partnership with Credo.



The following TE products will be featured in these demonstrations and displays:





I/O connectors: SFP56, SFP-DD, QSFP56, OSFP and QSFP-DD 400G interconnects, Nano-Pitch I/O connectors (NPIO), and COBO as well as thermally enhanced versions of all these pluggable interconnects. A demonstration of 800G OSFP will be included.

Copper cable assemblies : SFP56, SFP-DD, QSFP56, OSFP, and QSFP-DD direct attach cables, including a demo of 800G OSFP cables. In addition, Sliver cables (SFF-TA_1002, GenZ), and STRADA Whisper cables will be shown.

Board to Board : STRADA Whisper, Z-PACK Slim UHD, Z-PACK HM-eZd+ backplane connectors, and backplane cable assemblies.

Sockets : LGA 3647 (Socket P) and XLA 3800+ position sockets

Power Delivery : Open Compute Power, MULTI-BEAM HD

Internal Interconnects: Sliver Interconnects (SFF-TA-1002, GenZ, EDSFF, OCP NIC 3.0, DDIMM, COBO), Nano-Pitch I/O connectors (OCuLink), and STRADA Whisper in an internally cabled system.




