TDC signs with Ericsson for 5G

Denmark's TDC has awarded a 5G network upgrade contract to Ericsson spanning TDC’s entire RAN and core network. The contract also cover R&D collaboration for driving TDC's "Digital Denmark" ambitions - to empower a new digital economy era and enhance Denmark’s reputation as a digital leader - by helping mobile broadband subscribers, enterprises, industries, and society to capitalize on 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Industry 4.0. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Under the project, Ericsson will modernize TDC’s entire Radio Access Network (RAN) network with the latest solutions from Ericsson Radio System, while TDC’s core network will be modernized with Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Cloud Core solution. Roll-out of Ericsson 5G New Radio (NR) hardware and software products will begin in 2019 in line with 5G licensing obligations. TDC will make 5G available to selected customers under pilot testing from mid-2019, with actual 5G network roll-out expected to be initiated in October – pending the anticipated approval and availability of licensed 5G spectrum.TDC is targeting the end of 2020 to provide nationwide 5G coverage in Denmark.The deal will also see Ericsson working in partnership with TDC to upgrade its existing 4G LTE network.The companies have also signed a five-year managed services contract, centered on the Artificial Intelligence (AI)- and automation-driven Ericsson Operations Engine, which will see Ericsson operate TDC’s network from September 2019.Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson, says “TDC becomes the latest service provider in Europe that we will switch on 5G for. We are delighted to partner with TDC not just in 5G radio and core, but in related R&D and innovation, and the absolute latest in managed services through Ericsson Operations Engine. We will work with TDC to digitalize the Danish economy to ensure Danish consumers, enterprises and society benefit from the new experiences, services, and capabilities enabled by 5G."