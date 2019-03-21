T-Mobile US tests LTE fixed broadband service

T-Mobile US is piloting a fixed Internet home service delivered over its LTE network.



T-Mobile is inviting a limited group of T-Mobile customers in rural and underserved to test the service.



The T-Mobile Home Internet fixed service expects to deliver speeds of around 50 Mbps. The pilot service is priced at $50 per month and has no data cap.







T-Mobile said that due to LTE network and spectrum capacity constraints, the pilot is limited by invitation-only to existing customers in specific areas, with the goal of reaching 50,000 households by the end of the year – or slightly less than 0.04% of U.S. households.If T-Mobile’s pending merger with Sprint is approved, the company said the New T-Mobile will cover more than half of U.S. households with 5G broadband service – in excess of 100 Mbps – by 2024.“Two weeks ago, I laid out our plans for home broadband with the New T-Mobile. Now, we’re already hard at work building toward that future,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “We’re walking the walk and laying the foundation for a world where we can take the fight to Big Cable on behalf of consumers and offer real choice, competition and savings to Americans nationwide.”