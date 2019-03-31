T-Mobile US brings back the phone booth

T-Mobile is bringing back the phone booth -- a private

, soundproof cube for letting its customers take and make calls or browse their smartphone in peace.



The first T-Mobile Phone BoothE units are being installed in NYC, Washington D.C. and Seattle. T-Mobile will be able to use an app to gain access to a booth.



“It’s 2019 and people are walking around with a finger in their ear, trying to have a conversation! The T-Mobile Phone BoothE solves this problem,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “The whole point of having a mobile phone is so you can converse on the go, but there are certain conversations that call for privacy. This is a major evolution in how we think about mobility – now the busiest street corner can be your cellular sanctuary.”





