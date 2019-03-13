Subsea Optical Fiber Summer School in Finland

The OSA Foundation (OSAF), in partnership with Google, will conduct an inaugural Subsea Optical Fiber Communications International Summer School in Finland for early-stage researchers, engineers and Ph.D. or Master’s degree students looking for a new field of opportunity.



The program, which will be held 04-10 August 2019 will focus on the expanding field of subsea optical fiber communications. Attendees will go through a comprehensive process to build a modern global communication network, with a focus on submarine system design, submarine powering, cable technology, planning, marine operations and maintenance.



The program includes speakers from Google, Facebook, Alcatel Submarine Networks, Subcom, NEC, etc.



Applications for the inaugural summer school program are due 30 March 2019. Invitations for those selected to attend will be sent in late April. Among other application materials, candidates will be asked to submit two statements of 250 words each describing why they would like to attend the school and how their current work relates to subsea optical fiber communications.



“We want to encourage the best and brightest scientists and engineers to consider subsea communications as a profession,” said Valey Kamalov, network engineer at Google and chair of the school program committee.



https://sites.google.com/view/subseaofc/application