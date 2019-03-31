STC builds multivendor 5G with Huawei, Cisco, Ericsson, Nokia

Saudi Telecom Company (STC) announced Multi-Vendor-Integration-Verification (MVIV) for its Huawei and Cisco core infrastructure with Ericsson and Nokia supplied 5G Radio Networks.



STC plans to a diverse 5G deployment through joint innovation with the goal of providing "the best “Ultra High Speed & Low Latency” experience for its customers.



Following its 5G launch in 2018, STC and its global partners have continued to conduct joint interoperability tests to ensure seamless interworking between all elements of STC infrastructure.



Eng. Khaled I. Al Dharrab, Infrastructure Sector VP, STC, said: “5G network is developing at a very high rate. STC is a leading worldwide operator with a commitment to pioneer the technological advancements and introduce new 5G services and use-cases. We have already put ourselves on the road to enable technology and shape the future of 5G services in the Kingdom. Our collaboration with our global suppliers will push forward the boundaries for our 5G ambitions. It will definitely lead to the rise of new class of services that will go far ahead in meeting our customers’ high expectations. A well-integrated 5G network with full interoperability will deliver endless possibilities and opportunities for our deserving customers. This will also facilitate the road towards meeting KSA national 2030 Vision”.