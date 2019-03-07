Spirent showcases 400/200/100/50 GigETes Test System

At OFC, Spirent Communications showcased its 8-port 1U-rack-mountable 400/200/100/50 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) test system. The system claims to be the world’s highest density QSFP-DD test solution. It is designed to validate the forwarding performance and Quality of Service (QoS) of high-scale, next-generation-enabled, multi-terabit routers and switches, all contained in a single rack space.







Spirent is also showing the world’s highest-density native QSFP28 quint-speed series of test modules, supporting 100/50/40/25/10GbE from a single interface as part of the joint display, delivering the robust connectivity demanded by emerging markets and applications.“It’s an exciting time as Ethernet speeds continue to evolve, and customers continue to design and develop solutions to meet future network requirements,” said Abhitesh Kastuar, general manager of Spirent’s Cloud and IP Business Unit. “Our innovation and test capabilities make Spirent the right partner for companies that are racing to bring their leading-edge network technologies to market first. We have been working with all the major network equipment vendors to deliver new chipsets so they can design and develop next-generation 400G products, enabling networking and services vendors to deploy faster and more reliably.”https://www.spirent.com/HSE