Source Photonics unveils 400G QSFP-DD ER8 with 40 km reach

Source Photonics unveiled a 400G QSFP-DD ER8 supporting up to 40 km reach. The company is conducting a live 400G traffic demonstration at OFC of 400G QSFP-DD ER8 over 40 km single mode fiber. The product leverages Source Photonics’ unique compact TOSA/ROSA design.



“We are pleased to be the first to demonstrate the viability of the 400G QSFP-DD ER8 solution supporting up to 40 km reach and showcase our technical leadership in PAM4 based high data rate products,” said Frank Chang, PhD, Source Photonics’ Chief Engineer. “We believe that the 400G ER8 in QSFP-DD form factor will enable wider deployments of 400G solutions for telecom and routing applications,” continued Dr. Chang.



Source Photonics previously led the market introduction of the 100G LR4 in QSFP28 form factor for data centers.





