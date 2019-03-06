Source Photonics intros optical transceivers for 5G

Source Photonics introduced a portfolio of optical transceivers for 5G front-haul, mid-haul and edge applications. The lineup includes 25G, 50G and 100G products transmitting between 300m and 40 km:



25G SFP28 LR Lite supporting 25G CPRI/eCPRI and 25GE links up to 2 km on duplex single mode fiber

25G SFP28 LR supporting 25G CPRI/eCPRI and 25GE links up to 10 km on duplex single mode fiber

25G SFP28 20Km supporting 25G CPRI/eCPRI and 25GE links up to 20 km on duplex single mode fiber

25G SFP28 BiDi supporting 25G CPRI/eCPRI and 25GE links up to 15 km on simplex single mode fiber

25G SFP28 LAN-WDM 6 channels from 1287nm to 1309nm; supporting 25G CPRI/eCPRI and 25GE links up to 20 km on duplex single mode fiber

50G QSFP28 LR supporting 50GE link up to 10 km on duplex single mode fiber

50G QSFP28 ER supporting 50GE link up to 40 km on duplex single mode fiber

100G QSFP28 LR supporting 100GE link up to 10 km on duplex single mode fiber

“Our broad portfolio of 25G/50G/100G optical transceivers supported by in-house high-volume manufacturing capability enable us to support the customers during their transition from 4G to 5G deployment,” said Supriyo Dey, Senior Director of PLM at Source Photonics. “We are pleased to announce that we have started volume shipment to a number of customers.”