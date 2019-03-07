Source Photonics expands data center and routing portfolio

Source Photonics has expanded its portfolio of single-mode products for datacenter and routing applications. The new products leverage the company’s multi-year investment in 28Gbaud and 53Gbaud PAM4 developments and support applications such as the 400G DR4, FR4 and LR8, 100G DR/FR, and 50G LR and ER.



In addition, Source Photonics also announces the availability of its second-generation 100G QSFP28 CWDM4.



400G LR8 supporting 400GE links up to 10 km; the platform is expandable to support 400G-ER8 for 400G links up to 40 km by 2020

400G DR4 supporting 400GE links for 500m as well as enhanced reach of up to 2 km; the platform supports breakout into 100G-DR/FR as well as high-density 100GE links

400G FR4 supporting 400GE links up to 2 km over duplex single-mode fiber

400G SR8 supporting 400GE links up to 100m (OM4) over multi-mode fiber

100G DR/FR supporting single-channel 100G connectivity and supporting breakout from 400G DR4

100G LR4 supporting 100GE links up to 10 km with support for Ethernet only and OTU4 as well as enhanced performance for E-temp and I-temp applications

100G 4WDM-40 supporting 100GE links up to 40 km with Ethernet only and OTU4 support

100G CWDM4 supporting 100GE links up to 2 km over duplex single-mode fiber

100G SR4 supporting 100GE links up to 100m (OM4) over multi-mode fiber

“Source Photonics led the market deployment of small form-factor 10 km products for several generations,” says Ed Ulrichs, Director of PLM at Source Photonics. “The performance of our advanced 50G, 100G and 400G PAM4 based products prove our technical and production capabilities to lead scale of the entire 500m to 40 km portfolio.”Source Photonics’ portfolio of Datacenter and Routing products include:http://sourcephotonics.com