SK Telecom's Mobile Edge Computing box cuts 5G latency a further 60%

SK Telecom has disclosed that its custom Mobile Edge Computing Open Platform cuts latency by up to 60% when deployed at a 5G base station.



The carrier says Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) technology will be widely used for services that require ultra-low latency such as AR/VR services, cloud gaming services, autonomous driving & fleet management, real-time live broadcasting.



SK Telecom also plans to open its 5G MEC Platform to allow its enterprise customers to offer related services. The company will provide open Application Programming Interfaces to enable companies to easily develop MEC-based 5G services. Through APIs, developers will be provided with diverse data and functions.



“By opening up the ‘5G Mobile Edge Computing Platform’, SK Telecom will secure the basis for expanding the MEC-related ecosystem and accelerating the release of 5G services,” said Park Jin-hyo, Chief Technology Officer of SK Telecom. “SK Telecom will join hands with diverse companies throughout the globe to boost the adoption of MEC-based services.”









MobiledgeX, the independent mobile edge computing provider founded by Deutsche Telekom, announced an agreement with SK Telecom to enable a new generation of connected devices, content and experiences, creating new business models and revenue opportunities leading into 5G.



MobiledgeX is focused on delivering developer-facing edge cloud services and bringing mobility to those services, dynamically placing application back-end as close to mobile devices as possible and removing them when not needed. MobiledgeX, Deutsche Telekom and Intel have partnered with Telecom Infra Project (TIP) to form an Edge Application Developer project group to ensure the gained insights and supporting source code are available to all.



Deutsche Telekom created MobiledgeX as an independent company to drive strategic collaboration across the world's leading telecoms, public cloud providers, device makers and the surrounding ecosystem - enabling a new era of business models, operating efficiencies and mobile experiences. We are particularly excited to announce SK Telecom's participation in this collaborative ecosystem where everybody wins. SK Telecom is a global leader in 5G which follows their rich tradition of innovation within their network, strategic partnerships and developer engagement. This new era is underway," says Eric Braun, Chief Commercial Officer of MobiledgeX.