SK Telecom and Samsung hit 2.65 Gbps with 4G+5G dual connectivity

SK Telecom and Samsung Electronics completed a network device interoperability test based on Dual Connectivity technology that used both 4G and 5G networks provided by Samsung's Networks Business.



The test, which was carried out at Samsung Electronics located in Suwon, Korea, used Samsung's commercial 4G and 5G NR end-to-end networks solutions which have been provided to the operator's current service. In addition, companies used Samsung's virtual core (vCore) that supports simultaneous 4G and 5G as well as its Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung's first 5G smartphone which was unveiled last month.



During the test, both companies have successfully achieved 2.65Gbps in data speeds on the 5G smartphone, combining both 1.5Gbps in 5G using 3.5GHz frequency (100MHz bandwidth) with 1.15Gbps in LTE using 1.8GHz, 2.1GHz, and 2.6GHz frequencies (65MHz bandwidth) all of which are for commercial use by SK Telecom.



SK Telecom calculates that it will be able to boost the overall transmission data speed by 80% by leveraging the 4G and 5G dual connectivity.



Dual connectivity is also known as 'E-UTRAN New Radio Dual Connectivity (EN-DC)' based on the 3GPP 5G New Radio (NR) standard.



https://www.samsung.com/global/business/networks/insights/news/sk-telecom-and-samsung-completed-4g-5g-network-dual-connectivity-test-achieving-265gbps/