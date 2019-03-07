Sicoya to build silicon photonics packaging factory in China

Sicoya GmbH, which specializes in monolithically integrated Silicon Photonics, announces the build of a new factory in Tianjin, China focusing on assembly and test of optical transceivers and engines.



The factory installation includes anti-vibration foundations and clean room facilities that will allow the factory to perform CMOS wafer level post-processing steps and downstream packaging processes.



Sicoya says the facility will serve the Chinese market and will manufacture transceivers and engines for the 5G wireless fronthaul and 100G/400G Ethernet-based datacenter application utilizing Sicoya's monolithically integrated Silicon Photonics chips.



"The Chinese Market is very important for Sicoya and customers require local manufacturing and services at scale," said Dr. Sven Otte, CEO of Sicoya.



International customers in the US or Europe will be served out of both the factory in Tianjin and complementary out of the factory in Berlin, Germany.



"We need to stay flexible with respect to the installed capacity of the two factories," said Peter Neumann VP of Operations at Sicoya. "In the past the industry tended to consolidate operations in one place to gain scale and utilization of overhead cost but today staying flexible and being able to react quickly to changes in the political environment becomes a key asset that customers appreciate," he continuous.



http://www.sicoya.com