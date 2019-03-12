Sequans teams with Lockheed Martin on LTE satellites

Sequans Communications is working with Lockheed Martin to develop new 4G LTE for satellite technologies for worldwide deployment. The idea is for LTE end user devices to connect directly to geostationary satellites.
“Sequans has expertise adapting LTE technology for special purposes such as this one,” said Scott Landis, a director at Lockheed Martin. “Sequans engineers modified their existing LTE chips to enable a new LTE-to-satellite communication specification developed by Lockheed Martin. LTE to satellite represents an important breakthrough in mobility and connectivity.”
