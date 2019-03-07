Semtech expands its EPON portfolio

Semtech introduced a combo chip and a multi-rate burst mode Transimpedance Amplifier (TIA) for 10G EPON Optical Line Terminals (OLTs).



“The upsurge in the 10G EPON market is expected to continue and we believe these products will help drive this growth,” said Dr. Timothy Vang, Vice President of Marketing and Applications for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “Our engineering team has produced another unique chipset that delivers higher performance and enables lower manufacturing costs through further integration.”



The combo chip is a fully bidirectional device that supports both 1G and 10G EPON. The transmit data path features Semtech’s 10G EML driver with ClearEdge CDR referenceless technology to effectively reset the path jitter budget. Tx path optimization can be accomplished via an I2C programmable PLL loop bandwidth control and a variety of jitter filter modes. The EML driver includes eye-shaping features and an automatic power control loop to deliver best-in-class transmit eye quality. The burst mode receive data path includes two separate limiting amplifiers, one for 1G EPON and the other for 10G EPON with a fast Burst Mode Signal Detect function. The Rx path outputs 10G data at CML levels, while the 1G Rx output is available at CML or LVPECL levels depending on the device version.



Semtech’s high sensitivity Burst Mode TIA is designed for 10G EPON OLT applications. The device features a fast automatic gain control loop to enable high dynamic range in burst mode applications. The GN7056 is offered in die form, supports industrial temperature range and uses a single 3.3V power supply.



