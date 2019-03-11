Seaborn interconnects Seabras-1 cable with DE-CIX New York

Seaborn Networks has established an interconnection to DE-CIX New York from its Seabras-1 subsea cable.



Seabras-1 is a fully operational 6-fiber pair, 72Tbps submarine cable system between Brazil and the U.S. offering the lowest latency path between São Paulo and the NY metro area.



Seaborn’s interconnection to DE-CIX New York provides Seabras-1 customers in South America with the ability to reach over 200 networks within the U.S. without incurring long provisioning intervals and additional costs such as cross connect fees.



Customers will also have Direct access to DE-CIX Frankfurt and Marseille via GlobePEER Remote. There is no additional cross connect fees to reach any DE-CIX customer globally.



“I am thrilled that DE-CIX’s unique solution is now available to South American networks over Seabras-1’s lowest latency network to New York,” comments Ed d'Agostino, General Manager, DE-CIX North America. “Through Seaborn, DE-CIX is readily accessible throughout Brazil bringing world-class connectivity between North America and South America and Europe.”



“This partnership with DE-CIX provides Brazil’s IP networks with one-stop-shop, remote IPX access to DE-CIX’s most compelling interconnect locations, leveraging the scale and agility of Seaborn’s Seabras-1 system,” adds Larry Schwartz, Seaborn’s CEO. “In this new arrangement, Seaborn is pleased to continue supporting the global expansion initiatives of Brazil’s ISP community.”



http://www.seabornnetworks.com

http://www.de-cix.net