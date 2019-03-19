Samsung debuts "Flashbolt" High Bandwidth Memory- 3.2 Gbps per pin

Samsung Electronics Co. announced its new High Bandwidth Memory (HBM2E) which promises to deliver the highest DRAM performance levels for use in next-generation supercomputers, graphics systems, and artificial intelligence (AI).



The new Flashbolt DRAM is the industry’s first HBM2E to deliver a 3.2 Gbps data transfer speed per pin, which is 33 percent faster than the previous-generation HBM2.



Flashbolt has a density of 16Gb per die, double the capacity of the previous generation. With these improvements, a single Samsung HBM2E package will offer a 410 gigabytes-per-second (GBps) data bandwidth and 16GB of memory.



“Flashbolt’s industry-leading performance will enable enhanced solutions for next-generation data centers, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and graphics applications,” said Jinman Han, senior vice president of Memory Product Planning and Application Engineering Team at Samsung Electronics. “We will continue to expand our premium DRAM offering, and improve our ‘high-performance, high capacity, and low power’ memory segment to meet market demand.”