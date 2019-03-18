Ribbon's Session Border Controller available in Microsoft Azure

Ribbon Communications' Session Border Controller (SBC) Software edition Lite (SWe Lite) is now being offered in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.



The SWe Lite is a virtualized enterprise SBC that delivers Unified Communications (UC), collaboration and security capabilities. In addition, Ribbon's SBC SWe Lite delivers high-performance and capacity in Microsoft Hyper-V and is one of a select few solutions that is fully certified to deliver secure voice services for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing and Skype for Business.



"Making our SBC SWe Lite available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace not only is another major step forward in our cloud investment strategy, but more importantly it helps our customers evolve their communications capabilities to the cloud quickly and conveniently," said Kevin Riley, Chief Technology Officer for Ribbon. "