QTS deploys Ciena's Waveserver Ai

QTS Realty Trust, which operates more than 6 million square feet of owned mega-scale data center space throughout North America, will deploy Ciena's Waveserver Ai platform to support growing bandwidth demand and meet wire-speed encryption requirements for highly secure in-flight data protection.



This deployment will also support QTS’ recently announced Switchboard interconnection platform, which enables self-service ordering and fast, one-to-many provisioning of local, metro, carrier, long-haul, and cloud services via a single port.



“Our customers require quick access to network capacity and flexible interconnection services that are cost-effective and capable of protecting sensitive information. Ciena’s Waveserver Ai platform solidifies our mission to serve the current and future needs of our hybrid colocation and hyperscale customers while protecting their critical assets,” said Clint Heiden, Chief Revenue Officer, QTS.



“As QTS continues to advance its connectivity strategy through the Switchboard platform, Waveserver Ai’s ability to meet evolving network use cases will support current and future interconnection requirements,” stated Jason Phipps, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, Ciena.