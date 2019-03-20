Portworx lands $27 million for cloud-native storage and management

Portworx, a start-up based in Los Altos, California, announced $27 million in Series C funding to support its cloud-native storage and data management solutions.



Portworx reduces storage, compute and infrastructure costs for running mission-critical multi-cloud applications while promising zero downtime or data loss. Major customers include GE Digital, Lufthansa Systems, HPE and thirty members of the Fortune Global 2000 or federal agencies.



The oversubscribed funding round was co-led by Sapphire Ventures and the ventures arm of Mubadala Investment Company, with support from existing investors Mayfield Fund and GE Ventures, and new financing from Cisco Investments, HPE, and NetApp. The company has raised $55 million to date.



“Kubernetes alone is not sufficient to handle critical data services that power enterprise applications,” said Murli Thirumale, CEO and co-founder at Portworx. “Portworx cloud-native storage and data management solutions enable enterprises to run all their applications in containers in production. With this investment round the cloud-native industry recognizes Portworx and its incredible team as the container storage and data-management leader. Our customer-first strategy continues to pay off!”





