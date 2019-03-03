Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR) Market Forecast

The worldwide use of handheld Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR) and associated devices reached $407.33 million in 2018, up from $397.8 million in 2017, according to a new study published by ElectroniCast Consultants, a leading market and technology research consultancy addressing the fiber optics communications industry. An Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR) is a fiber optic test instrument used as a troubleshooting device to find faults in the optical fiber link.



Some highlights:





Telecommunications reached $289.63 million, representing a 72.5 percent market share, last year.

The Cable TV sector is forecast to increase in volume (quantity/number of units) at over 5% annually during the forecast period (2018-2028).

The consumption value of OTDRs in the Private Networks is forecast for very impressive “double-digit” annual growth over most of the next 10-years, due to the increase in optical fiber deployment in LANs (local area networks), campus (LAN extension inter-building, LAN-to-LAN and redundant lines), and (very large) Data Centers (DCs), driven by critical high-speed data applications.