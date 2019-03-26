OpenDaylight SDN Controller marks 6 years with Neon release

The OpenDaylight (ODL) Software Defined Networking (SDN) controller marked its sixth anniversary with its tenth release -- OpenDaylight Neon.



Coweaver, one of the largest optical network system makers in South Korea, used ODL to build its Network Management Service (NMS), which is leveraged by South Korean and global vendors.

FRINX's UniConfig, now powered by PANTHEON.tech's lighty.io, is based on OpenDaylight and enables vendors to build and deploy applications faster.

UniConfig, now powered by PANTHEON.tech's lighty.io, is based on OpenDaylight and enables vendors to build and deploy applications faster. Inspur's OpenDaylight-based SDN controller is used to manage virtual and physical devices for both enterprise and government cloud environments in China.

Partnership between NoviFlow and Lumina Networks, a provider of OpenDaylight-based SDN Controller solutions, who together are using OpenDaylight as part of a solution to create and deliver an intent-based Terabit-scale network that reduces costs and network complexity.

Lumina Networks also just announced Lumina Extension & Adaptation Platform, LEAP, which is a platform that extends the benefits of OpenDaylight to legacy devices as well as advanced model-to-model translation, and a cloud native app (or MicroServices) dev environment.

Telecom Argentina has chosen OpenDaylight for a wide range of use cases, including the enablement of CDN traffic optimization capability that improves customer experience and reduces data transport costs.

Integration with other open source communities continues to grow, including collaborations with OpenStack, Kubernetes, OPNFV, and ONAP. ONAP is using OpenDaylight in its APP-C, SDN-C, and SDN-R projects for use cases like 5G and CCVPN.

Meanwhile, SDN adopters – including AT&T, CableLabs, China Mobile, Ericsson, Globo.com, Orange, Tencent, Verizon, and more – continue to leverage OpenDaylight within their networks and solutions.