Open19 releases specs for data center racks

The Open19 Foundation has just published its Open19 Project Specifications for any 19” rack environment for servers, storage, and networking.



“I am pleased to make the Open19 Project Specifications available to the public,” said Open19 Foundation President Yuval Bachar. “We will see widespread adoption of the Open19 standard in 2019, and its public release means anyone can develop solutions based upon this technology.”



The Open19 Project defines a cross-industry common server form factor, creating a flexible and economic data center and edge solutions for operators of all sizes. It includes three main common elements — brick cage, power shelf, and network switch — and supports four form factors — brick, double wide brick, double high half-width brick, and double high double-wide brick. Currently, seven Open19 Foundation member companies have developed a total of 17 solutions that support the standard, with more products to be added soon.Open19 Foundation founding member company LinkedIn contributed the specification to the Foundation last year, and it was previously only available to Foundation members. Learn more and download the specifications on the Open19 Foundation website.http://www.open19.org